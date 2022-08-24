7 recent donations to hospitals

The following are hospitals who have received donations since July 19:

Children's Hospital of Los Angeles received $1.92 million from the Carl F. Braun Trust for pediatric pain management research.



Napa Valley Vintners donated Napa, Calif.-based Napa Valley Vintners Community Health Center to OLE Health, also in Napa. The facility is worth $17 million.



Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne Children's Hospital received $1 million from Norkaitis Family Charities.



The University of Virginia Cancer Center received $5.75 million from anonymous donors for rare blood cancer treatment research.



The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust gifted $3.9 million to New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals for its new behavioral health platform.



Irvine, Calif.-based City of Hope, a cancer center, was given $50 million from Lennar Foundation.



Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, Maine, was gifted $1 million from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.