7 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

The following seven hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since July 1. They are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.) — from "A+" to "A" (S&P Global Ratings)

2. Care New England (Providence, R.I.) — from "BB" to "BB-" (Fitch Ratings); from "BB-" to "B+" (S&P Global Ratings)

3. Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

4. John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital (Marshall, Mo.) — from "B" to "B-" (Fitch Ratings)

5. Pioneers Memorial Healthcare (Brawley, Calif.) — from "BBB-" to "BB" (Fitch Ratings)

6. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (Fitch Ratings)

7. South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

