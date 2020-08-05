7 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) - Print  | 

The following seven hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since July 1. They are listed in alphabetical order. 

1. Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.) — from "A+" to "A" (S&P Global Ratings)

2. Care New England (Providence, R.I.) — from "BB" to "BB-" (Fitch Ratings); from "BB-" to "B+" (S&P Global Ratings)  

3. Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

4. John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital (Marshall, Mo.) — from "B" to "B-" (Fitch Ratings) 

5. Pioneers Memorial Healthcare (Brawley, Calif.) — from "BBB-" to "BB" (Fitch Ratings)  

6. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (Fitch Ratings) 

7. South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service) 

More articles on healthcare finance: 

Tenet's net income more than triples in Q2
11 hospitals return $192M in CARES Act payments
Florida hospital to close Aug. 31

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers