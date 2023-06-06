7 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Andrew Cass -

Seven health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Boston Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Quincy, Mass.

2. Henry Ford Health, based in Detroit, seeks a vice president of contracting, reimbursement and revenue integrity. 

3. HonorHealth, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

4. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle. 

5. Phoebe Putney Health System, based in Albany, Ga., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

7. Renown Health, based in Reno, Nev., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

