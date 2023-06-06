7 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Seven health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
1. Boston Medical Center seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Quincy, Mass.
2. Henry Ford Health, based in Detroit, seeks a vice president of contracting, reimbursement and revenue integrity.
3. HonorHealth, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
4. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle.
5. Phoebe Putney Health System, based in Albany, Ga., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
6. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
7. Renown Health, based in Reno, Nev., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.