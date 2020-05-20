58 diagnosis codes CMS wants to delete
The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 calls for 58 diagnosis codes to be invalidated for 2021.
Some of the proposed deletions come as additional codes with more specificity have been proposed. Here are the 58 diagnoses CMS wants to delete codes for:
View a full list of the invalid diagnosis codes in Table 6C. If approved, changes would take effect Oct. 1.
A84.8, Other tick-borne viral encephalitis
B60.0, Babesiosis
D59.1, Other autoimmune hemolytic anemias
D72.1, Eosinophilia
D84.8, Other specified immunodeficiencies
E70.8, Other disorders of aromatic amino-acid metabolism
E74.8, Other specified disorders of carbohydrate metabolism
G11.1, Early-onset cerebellar ataxia
G71.2, Congenital myopathies
G96.0, Cerebrospinal fluid leak
G96.19, Other disorders of meninges, not elsewhere classified
G96.8, Other specified disorders of central nervous system
H18.50, Unspecified hereditary corneal dystrophies
H18.51, Endothelial corneal dystrophy
H18.52, Epithelial (juvenile) corneal dystrophy
H18.53, Granular corneal dystrophy
H18.54, Lattice corneal dystrophy
H18.55, Macular corneal dystrophy
H18.59, Other hereditary corneal dystrophies
J82, Pulmonary eosinophilia, not elsewhere classified
J84.17, Other interstitial pulmonary diseases with fibrosis in diseases classified elsewhere
K20.8, Other esophagitis
K20.9, Esophagitis, unspecified
K21.0, Gastro-esophageal reflux disease with esophagitis
K59.8, Other specified functional intestinal disorders
K74.0, Hepatic fibrosis
M92.50, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, unspecified leg
M92.51, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, right leg
M92.52, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, left leg
N18.3, Chronic kidney disease, stage 3 (moderate)
O99.89, Other specified diseases and conditions complicating pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium
Q51.20, Other doubling of uterus, unspecified
R51, Headache
R74.0, Nonspecific elevation of levels of transaminase and lactic acid dehydrogenase
T40.4X1A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), initial encounter
T40.4X1D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), subsequent encounter
T40.4X1S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), secuela
T40.4X2A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, initial encounter
T40.4X2D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, subsequent encounter
T40.4X2S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, sequela
T40.4X3A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, initial encounter
T40.4X3D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, subsequent encounter
T40.4X3S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, sequela
T40.4X4A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, undetermined, initial encounter
T40.4X4D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, undetermined, subsequent encounter
T40.4X4S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, sequela
T40.4X5A, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, initial encounter
T40.4X5D, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, subsequent encounter
T40.4X5S, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, sequela
T40.4X6A, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, initial encounter
T40.4X6D, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, subsequent encounter
T40.4X6S, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, sequela
T86.840, Corneal transplant rejection
T86.841, Corneal transplant failure
T86.842, Corneal transplant infection
T86.848, Other complications of corneal transplant
T86.849, Unspecified complications of corneal transplant
Y77.1, Therapeutic (nonsurgical) and rehabilitative ophthalmic devices associated with adverse incidents
