58 diagnosis codes CMS wants to delete

The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 calls for 58 diagnosis codes to be invalidated for 2021.

Some of the proposed deletions come as additional codes with more specificity have been proposed. Here are the 58 diagnoses CMS wants to delete codes for:

View a full list of the invalid diagnosis codes in Table 6C. If approved, changes would take effect Oct. 1.

A84.8, Other tick-borne viral encephalitis

B60.0, Babesiosis

D59.1, Other autoimmune hemolytic anemias



D72.1, Eosinophilia



D84.8, Other specified immunodeficiencies

E70.8, Other disorders of aromatic amino-acid metabolism



E74.8, Other specified disorders of carbohydrate metabolism



G11.1, Early-onset cerebellar ataxia



G71.2, Congenital myopathies



G96.0, Cerebrospinal fluid leak



G96.19, Other disorders of meninges, not elsewhere classified

G96.8, Other specified disorders of central nervous system



H18.50, Unspecified hereditary corneal dystrophies



H18.51, Endothelial corneal dystrophy



H18.52, Epithelial (juvenile) corneal dystrophy



H18.53, Granular corneal dystrophy



H18.54, Lattice corneal dystrophy



H18.55, Macular corneal dystrophy



H18.59, Other hereditary corneal dystrophies



J82, Pulmonary eosinophilia, not elsewhere classified



J84.17, Other interstitial pulmonary diseases with fibrosis in diseases classified elsewhere

K20.8, Other esophagitis

K20.9, Esophagitis, unspecified

K21.0, Gastro-esophageal reflux disease with esophagitis

K59.8, Other specified functional intestinal disorders

K74.0, Hepatic fibrosis

M92.50, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, unspecified leg

M92.51, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, right leg

M92.52, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, left leg

N18.3, Chronic kidney disease, stage 3 (moderate)



O99.89, Other specified diseases and conditions complicating pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium



Q51.20, Other doubling of uterus, unspecified

R51, Headache

R74.0, Nonspecific elevation of levels of transaminase and lactic acid dehydrogenase



T40.4X1A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), initial encounter

T40.4X1D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), subsequent encounter



T40.4X1S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), secuela



T40.4X2A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, initial encounter

T40.4X2D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, subsequent encounter



T40.4X2S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, sequela

T40.4X3A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, initial encounter



T40.4X3D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, subsequent encounter



T40.4X3S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, sequela



T40.4X4A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, undetermined, initial encounter



T40.4X4D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, undetermined, subsequent encounter



T40.4X4S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, sequela



T40.4X5A, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, initial encounter



T40.4X5D, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, subsequent encounter



T40.4X5S, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, sequela



T40.4X6A, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, initial encounter



T40.4X6D, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, subsequent encounter



T40.4X6S, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, sequela



T86.840, Corneal transplant rejection

T86.841, Corneal transplant failure

T86.842, Corneal transplant infection



T86.848, Other complications of corneal transplant



T86.849, Unspecified complications of corneal transplant



Y77.1, Therapeutic (nonsurgical) and rehabilitative ophthalmic devices associated with adverse incidents



