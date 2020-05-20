58 diagnosis codes CMS wants to delete

The Inpatient Prospective Payment System proposed rule released May 11 calls for 58 diagnosis codes to be invalidated for 2021.

Some of the proposed deletions come as additional codes with more specificity have been proposed. Here are the 58 diagnoses CMS wants to delete codes for:

View a full list of the invalid diagnosis codes in Table 6C. If approved, changes would take effect Oct. 1.

A84.8, Other tick-borne viral encephalitis

B60.0, Babesiosis

D59.1, Other autoimmune hemolytic anemias

D72.1, Eosinophilia

D84.8, Other specified immunodeficiencies

E70.8, Other disorders of aromatic amino-acid metabolism

E74.8, Other specified disorders of carbohydrate metabolism

G11.1, Early-onset cerebellar ataxia

G71.2, Congenital myopathies

G96.0, Cerebrospinal fluid leak

G96.19, Other disorders of meninges, not elsewhere classified

G96.8, Other specified disorders of central nervous system

H18.50, Unspecified hereditary corneal dystrophies

H18.51, Endothelial corneal dystrophy

H18.52, Epithelial (juvenile) corneal dystrophy

H18.53, Granular corneal dystrophy

H18.54, Lattice corneal dystrophy

H18.55, Macular corneal dystrophy

H18.59, Other hereditary corneal dystrophies

J82, Pulmonary eosinophilia, not elsewhere classified

J84.17, Other interstitial pulmonary diseases with fibrosis in diseases classified elsewhere

K20.8, Other esophagitis 

K20.9, Esophagitis, unspecified 

K21.0, Gastro-esophageal reflux disease with esophagitis 

K59.8, Other specified functional intestinal disorders 

K74.0, Hepatic fibrosis 

M92.50, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, unspecified leg

M92.51, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, right leg

M92.52, Juvenile osteochondrosis of tibia and fibula, left leg

N18.3, Chronic kidney disease, stage 3 (moderate)

O99.89, Other specified diseases and conditions complicating pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium

Q51.20, Other doubling of uterus, unspecified 

R51, Headache 

R74.0, Nonspecific elevation of levels of transaminase and lactic acid dehydrogenase

T40.4X1A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), initial encounter 

T40.4X1D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), subsequent encounter

T40.4X1S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, accidental (unintentional), secuela

T40.4X2A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, initial encounter

T40.4X2D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, subsequent encounter

T40.4X2S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, intentional self-harm, sequela 

T40.4X3A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, initial encounter

T40.4X3D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, subsequent encounter

T40.4X3S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, assault, sequela

T40.4X4A, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, undetermined, initial encounter

T40.4X4D, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, undetermined, subsequent encounter

T40.4X4S, Poisoning by other synthetic narcotics, sequela

T40.4X5A, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, initial encounter

T40.4X5D, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, subsequent encounter

T40.4X5S, Adverse effect of other synthetic narcotics, sequela

T40.4X6A, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, initial encounter

T40.4X6D, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, subsequent encounter

T40.4X6S, Underdosing of other synthetic narcotics, sequela

T86.840, Corneal transplant rejection

T86.841, Corneal transplant failure 

T86.842, Corneal transplant infection

T86.848, Other complications of corneal transplant

T86.849, Unspecified complications of corneal transplant

Y77.1, Therapeutic (nonsurgical) and rehabilitative ophthalmic devices associated with adverse incidents

