5 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis, seeks a vice president of revenue management.

2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle.

3. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) seeks a vice president of revenue cycle services.

5. UF Health Shands Hospital-Gainesville (Fla.) seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle