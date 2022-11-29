5 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Andrew Cass -

Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis, seeks a vice president of revenue management. 

2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle. 

3. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

4. Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) seeks a vice president of revenue cycle services.

5. UF Health Shands Hospital-Gainesville (Fla.) seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars