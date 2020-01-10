40% of patients would switch physicians for more affordability, survey finds

If access to more affordable payment options were available, 2 in 5 patients would switch providers, according to a survey published by AccessOne, a patient portal.

That number is on the rise, according to the survey, which includes responses from more than 1,000 consumers. In 2018, 33 percent of individuals said the same. The survey also found 75 percent of consumers are willing to shop care prices, and 38 percent already do.

Across generations, baby boomers are less likely to switch providers if more affordable payment options are provided. Still, 55 percent of baby boomer respondents said they consider transparency on out-of-pocket costs a key part of choosing a provider.

