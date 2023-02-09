4 West Virginia rural hospitals receive $17M in funds

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced more than $17.1 million in federal funds to four West Virginia rural medical centers from the HHS to support efforts to boost the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and expand mental health research, local news outlet WVSNTV reported Feb 8.
The four medical centers:
- Beckley-based Community Health Systems received $3,364,164.
- Martinsburg-based Shenandoah Valley Medical System received $4,627,591.
- Rock Cave-based Community Care of West Virginia received $4,641,437.
- Scarbro-based New River Health Association received $2,576,011.