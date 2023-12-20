3 Philadelphia hospitals reportedly up for grabs

Three Philadelphia-based hospitals are reportedly up for sale, according to an email notice from Los Angeles-based investment bank Xnergy, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Dec. 19.

The names of three hospitals are not confirmed. And the notice, which was obtained by the publication, did not name an owner of the hospitals. However, it did describe the hospitals' owner as one that has acute care facilities with an average of 136 beds.

Three Philadelphia-area hospitals fit the bed parameters in the notice: Bristol-based Lower Bucks Hospital, Philadelphia-based Roxborough Memorial Hospital, and Norristown-based Suburban Community Hospital. All three are owned by Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare Services, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Roxborough and Lower Bucks were acquired by Prime in 2012, with Suburban acquired by Prime's nonprofit affiliate Prime Healthcare Foundation in 2016. The hospitals have also seen significant annual operating loss over the last five years with a 43% combined inpatient volume drop, from 3,795 discharges in 2018 to 2,250 discharges in 2022, the publication shared.

Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals at both Suburban and Lower Bucks are also set to launch five-day strikes Dec. 22 due to ongoing labor contract negotiations for things like increased wages and important benefits, a union spokesperson told Becker's.

"Prime Healthcare's mission is to always do what's best for our communities and patients, however, we do not comment on strategic merger and acquisition initiatives," Elizabeth Nikels, vice president of communications and public relations for Prime Healthcare, said in an email response to Becker's regarding the sale.





