2 more hospitals fined for price transparency violations in 2024

CMS has fined two hospitals for alleged price transparency violations, according to a Dec. 30 update on its price transparency enforcement website.

Baytown (Texas) Medical Center was fined $50,711 for alleged violations and West Chase Houston Hospital was fined $44,251. Both fines were imposed Dec. 19, according to CMS records.

Both hospitals have 30 or fewer beds, according to their fine notices. Neither hospital immediately responded to a request for comment on Dec. 31.

CMS fined three hospitals for price transparency violations in 2024, compared with 12 in 2023.

In July, CMS fined Miami-based Jackson Memorial Hospital $871,122 for alleged violations. With 1,550 beds, Jackson is the third-largest hospital in the U.S. by bed count and the largest to be fined for price transparency violations.

In total, 17 hospitals have been fined since CMS began imposing penalties in 2022.







