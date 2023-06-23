15 states where nonprofit hospitals see highest expenses

Molly Gamble (Twitter) -

Nonprofit hospitals' adjusted expenses per inpatient day can vary greatly by region and state, with a threefold difference between the lowest and highest and and a national average of $3,013. 

Many nonprofit hospitals exceed that national average when it comes to adjusted expenses per inpatient day, which includes all operating and non-operating expenses incurred for both inpatient and outpatient care. 

Below are the 15 states where nonprofit hospitals reported the highest adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2021. Figures are the latest statistics from KFF, which notes that figures "are only an estimate of expenses incurred by the hospital to provide a day of inpatient care" and do not equal charges or reimbursement for care provided.

  1. California: $4,568 
  2. District of Columbia: $4,202
  3. New Mexico: $3,829
  4. Oregon: $3,712
  5. Washington: $3,671
  6. New York: $3,533
  7. Massachusetts: $3,529
  8. Maryland: $3,448
  9. Colorado: $3,399
  10. Delaware: $3,330
  11. Hawaii: $3,324
  12. New Jersey: $3,315
  13. Idaho: $3,301
  14. Indiana: $3,278
  15. Arizona: $3,275

