10 states where expenses per inpatient day at for-profit hospitals are highest: KFF

The averaged adjusted expenses per inpatient day for for-profit hospitals in the U.S. was $2,300 in 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation's latest statistics on State Health Facts. In three states, the expenses were higher than the average by more than $2,000.

These figures, based on information from the 2020 American Hospital Association Annual Survey, include all operating and nonoperating expenses for U.S. community hospitals, defined as nonfederal short-term general and other special hospitals whose facilities and services are available to the public. The figures are an estimate of the expenses incurred in a day of inpatient care and have been adjusted to reflect an estimate of the volume of outpatient services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Below are the 10 states where for-profit hospitals had the highest adjusted expenses per inpatient day in 2020:

1. North Dakota: $5,579

2. South Dakota: $4,788

3. Washington: $4,707

4. Alaska: $3,342

5. New Hampshire: $3,321

6. Oregon: $3,290

7. Montana: $3,235

8. Colorado: $3,153

9. Nebraska: $3,141

10. Utah: $3,097