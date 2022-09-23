10 states spending the most, least on mental health services

A recent study conducted by NiceRx revealed which U.S. states are spending the most and the least on mental health services.

The following are the top 10 states for the highest mental health service spending per capita:

Maine - $345.36



Alaska - $341.08



District of Columbia - $306.87



Vermont - $291.70



Pennsylvania - $287.17



New York - $260.78



Connecticut - $216.76



New Jersey - $208.90



Montana - $208.32



Arizona - $205.23

Idaho was found to spend the least on mental health services at $32.77 per capita.

The study also found that Utah had the highest percentage of adults with mental health issues and New Jersey had the lowest percentage.