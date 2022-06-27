10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., is seeking a revenue integrity manager.

2. Children's National Hospital, located in Washington, D.C., is seeking a revenue cycle improvement analyst in Silver Spring, Md.

3. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, is seeking a revenue cycle director for revenue integrity billing and claims management in St. Paul.

4. Horn Memorial Hospital, based in Ida Grove, Iowa, is seeking a revenue cycle director.

5. Mohawk Valley Health System, based in Utica, N.Y., is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

6. Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., is seeking a revenue cycle director in Lake Success.

7. St. Luke's University Health Network, based in Allentown, Pa., is seeking a senior revenue cycle data coordinator.

8. St. Mary's Health Care System, based in Athens, Ga., is seeking a revenue integrity recovery coordinator.

9. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital is seeking a revenue cycle specialist for denials.

10. West Virginia University Hospital, based in Morgantown, is seeking a senior revenue cycle reimbursement specialist.