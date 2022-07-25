10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Cape Fear Valley Health System, based in Fayetteville, N.C., seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

2. Memorial Health System, based in Marietta, Ohio, sees a revenue recovery analyst.

3. Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, seeks a revenue integrity charging specialist

4. Saint Joseph Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a revenue integrity recovery coordinator

5. St. Vincent Health, based in Leadville, Colo., seeks a revenue cycle director.

6. Stony Brook Medicine, based in Stony Brook, N.Y., seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

7. Tufts Medical Center, based in Boston, seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

8. University of Washington Medicine, based in Seattle, seeks a revenue integrity specialist.

9. Valley Health, based in Winchester, Va., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

10. Yale New Haven Health, based in New Haven, Conn., seeks a revenue cycle registration coordinator in New London, Conn.