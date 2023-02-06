10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Care New England, based in Providence, R.I., seeks a revenue cycle informatics systems specialist.

2. Carle Health, based in Urbana, Ill., seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst to be based remotely.

3. City of Hope, based in Duarte, Calif., seeks a senior revenue integrity specialist to be based remotely.

4. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Down East Community Hospital, based in Machias, Maine, seeks a director of revenue cycle.

6. Inova Health System, based in Fall Church, Va., seeks a revenue integrity specialist.

7. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., seeks a prior authorization manager.

8. Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital seeks a revenue cycle operations manager in East Setauket, N.Y.

9. Tufts Medicine, based in Boston, seeks a senior vice president of revenue cycle in Burlington, Mass.

10. UTHealth Houston seeks a manager of revenue cycle services.