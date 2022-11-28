10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Adventist Health Glendale (Calif.) seeks an administrative director for revenue cycle performance management.

2. Allina Health System, based in Minneapolis, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

3. Central Maine Healthcare, based in Lewistown, seeks a revenue integrity associate analyst.

4. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

5. Cooper University Health Care, based in Camden, N.J., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

6. Geisinger, based in Danville, Pa., seeks a director of revenue cycle special projects.

7. Horn Memorial Hospital, based in Ida Grove, Iowa, seeks a revenue cycle director.

8. Johns Hopkins Health System, based in Baltimore, seeks a senior revenue cycle coordinator for self pay.

9. Medical University of South Carolina, based in Charleston, seeks a director of HPA and revenue integrity.

10. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator for underpayments.