10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

2. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in Princeton, Minn.

3. Gundersen Health System, based in La Crosse, Wis., seeks revenue cycle coding supervisor to be based remotely.

4. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle manager in Pasadena, Calif.

5. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in Mankato, Minn.

6. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator for underpayments.

7. Northside Hospital, based in Atlanta, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

8. Stanford Health Care, based in Palo Alto, Calif., seeks a revenue integrity program manager to be based remotely.

9. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital seeks a revenue cycle manager.

10. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks an associate director of revenue cycle patient billing to be based remotely.