10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are nine hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Central Maine Healthcare, based in Lewiston, seeks a revenue integrity associate analyst.
2. Children's Health of Orange County, based in Orange, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle representative.
3. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks a revenue cycle specialist.
4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, based in Baltimore, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator.
5. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.
6. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a revenue management manager.
7. Saint Luke's Health System, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a revenue integrity analyst.
8. South City Hospital, based in St. Louis, seeks a director of revenue cycle management.
9. Tufts Medical Center, based in Boston, seeks a revenue integrity analyst.
10. University of California San Francisco seeks an administrative and revenue cycle analyst.