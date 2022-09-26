10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Dignity Health, based in San Francisco, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in Rancho Cordova, Calif. 

2. EvergreenHealth, based in Kirkland, Wash., seeks a revenue cycle operations analyst. 

3. Houston Methodist seeks a revenue cycle manager. 

4. Montefiore Medical Center, based in Tarrytown, N.Y., seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst. 

5. Ochsner Health System, based in New Orleans, seeks a revenue cycle training specialist. 

6. ProMedica, based in Toledo, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 

7. Southeast Health, based in Dothan, Ala., seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 

8. WakeMed, based in Raleigh, N.C., seeks a director of revenue integrity. 

9. Washington Regional Medical Center, based in Fayetteville, Ark., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

10. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 

