10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Cooper University Health Care, based in Camden, N.J., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

2. Denver Health seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

3. Driscoll Health Plan, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

4. Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

5. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, based in New York City, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

6. ProMedica, based in Toledo, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

7. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

8. UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill, N.C., seeks a revenue cycle financial representative.

9. University of California San Francisco seeks a revenue cycle analyst in Emeryville, Calif.

10. University of Virginia Medical Center, based in Charlottesville, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.





