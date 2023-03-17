10 providers seeking RCM talent

Andrew Cass - Updated

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. This webpage was updated March 17. 

1. Adventist Health Roseville (Calif.) seeks a revenue recovery associate to work remotely. 

2. Astria Health, based in Sunnyside, Wash., seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 

3. Bay Area Hospital, based in Coos Bay, Ore., seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 

4. Carle Health, based in Urbana, Ill., seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst to work remotely. 

5. Fairview Health Services, based in Minneapolis, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 

6. Northside Hospital, based in Atlanta, seeks a revenue cycle quality auditor supervisor.

7. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a revenue cycle management analyst. 

8. Penn State Health, based in Hershey, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

9. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital seeks a revenue cycle training specialist. 

10. UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, seeks an associate revenue cycle analyst. 

