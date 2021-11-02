10 hospitals seeking revenue management talent

- Small
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a vice president of patient access.
2. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a patient financial specialist.
3. Johns Hopkins Medicine International (Baltimore) seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.
4. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami) seeks a manager of physician revenue cycle management.
5. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a revenue integrity analyst.
6. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst.
7. Palomar Health (Escondido, Calif.) seeks a director of patient access.
8. Providence St. Joseph Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a hospital billing department liaison.
9. Southcoast Health (Fairhaven, Mass.) seeks a patient access manager.
10. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a manager of revenue cycle performance management.