10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

10 hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Central Montana Medical Center, based in Lewistown, seeks a revenue integrity manager.

2. Community Health System, based in Fresno, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle integrity analyst.

3. Cone Health, based in Greensboro, N.C., seeks vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Cook Children's Health Care System, based in Fort Worth, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle analytics/integrity manager.

5. Embry Health, based in Tempe, Ariz., seeks a director of revenue cycle management.

6. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, based in Columbus, seeks a revenue integrity manager.

7. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a revenue and charge integrity manager.

8. UC San Diego Health seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

9. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, based in Iowa City, seeks a revenue integrity manager.

10. University of Massachusetts Medical School, based in Worcester, seeks revenue integrity and quality director at its Shrewsbury location.