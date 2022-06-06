10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

10 hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Asante Health System (Medford, Ore.) is seeking a revenue cycle and patient access manager.

2. Baptist Memorial Health (Jackson, Miss.) is seeking a revenue cycle projects manager.

3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Brookhaven, Ga.) is seeking a revenue cycle program manager.

4. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) is seeking an accounts payable manager.

5. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) is seeking a senior director of revenue integrity.

6. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle supervisor.

7. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst.

8. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst.

9. Providence (Renton, Wash.) is seeking an executive director of revenue cycle.

10. Valleywise Health System (Tempe, Ariz.) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle.