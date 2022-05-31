10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

10 hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a revenue integrity manager.

2. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health is seeking a revenue cycle manager at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, Texas.

3. Davie-based HCA Florida Healthcare is seeking a patient access manager at Ocala (Fla.) Hospital.

4. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) is seeking an accounts payable senior specialist.

5. Saint Anthony Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle projects manager.

6. Westchester Medical Center Health Network (Valhalla, N.Y.) is seeking a revenue integrity coordinator.

7. UC San Diego Health is seeking a director of revenue integrity.

8. UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.) is seeking an accounts payable manager.

9. UNC Health Care (Chapel Hill, N.C.) is seeking a revenue integrity coordinator.

10. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System is seeking an accounts payable manager in Linthicum, Md.