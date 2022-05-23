10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial (Lodi, Calif.) is seeking a revenue integrity manager.

2. Akron Children's Hospital (Valley City, Ohio) is seeking an accounts payable manager.

3. Alameda Health System (Fremont, Calif.) is seeking a revenue integrity manager.

4. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) is seeking a revenue and contracts strategy manager.

5. Integris Health (Oklahoma City) is seeking a revenue integrity specialist.

6. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) is seeking a senior director of revenue cycle.

7. Legacy Health (Gresham, Ore.) is seeking a patient access manager.

8. Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

9. University of Chicago Medicine (Burr Ridge, Ill.) is seeking an executive director of patient access.

10. Yakima Valley Memorial (Yakima, Wash.) is seeking a revenue operations systems manager.





