10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial (Lodi, Calif.) is seeking a revenue integrity manager. 

2. Akron Children's Hospital (Valley City, Ohio) is seeking an accounts payable manager. 

3. Alameda Health System (Fremont, Calif.) is seeking a revenue integrity manager. 

4. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) is seeking a revenue and contracts strategy manager. 

5. Integris Health (Oklahoma City) is seeking a revenue integrity specialist. 

6. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) is seeking a senior director of revenue cycle. 

7. Legacy Health (Gresham, Ore.) is seeking a patient access manager. 

8. Newton-Wellesley Hospital (Newton, Mass.) is seeking a revenue cycle manager. 

9. University of Chicago Medicine (Burr Ridge, Ill.) is seeking an executive director of patient access. 

10. Yakima Valley Memorial (Yakima, Wash.) is seeking a revenue operations systems manager. 



