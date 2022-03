10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Banner Health (Hudsonville, Mich.) seeks a senior revenue cycle continuous improvement program manager in Phoenix.

2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a financial counseling specialist for revenue cycle in Lima, Ohio.

3. Cleveland Clinic seeks a revenue financial analyst.

4. Elliot Health System (Manchester, N.H.) seeks a senior revenue integrity liaison.

5. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

6. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System seeks a revenue cycle insurance and payment services director.

7. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a hospital coding manager.

8. Sharp Healthcare (San Diego) seeks a patient access director.

9. Singing River Health System (Ocean Springs, Miss.) seeks a patient access services manager.

10. The University of Chicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle financial specialist.