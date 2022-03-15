10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a coding denials management specialist in Mesa, Ariz.
2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a patient revenue manager.
3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist.
4. Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital seeks a billing and coding manager.
5. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.
6. OU Medicine (Oklahoma City) seeks a revenue cycle administrative director.
7. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) seeks a patient access supervisor.
8. Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital seeks a patient access director.
9. Sinai Chicago seeks a revenue cycle manager.
10. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a revenue cycle financial representative.