10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a coding denials management specialist in Mesa, Ariz.

2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a patient revenue manager.

3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

4. Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital seeks a billing and coding manager.

5. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

6. OU Medicine (Oklahoma City) seeks a revenue cycle administrative director.

7. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) seeks a patient access supervisor.

8. Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital seeks a patient access director.

9. Sinai Chicago seeks a revenue cycle manager.

10. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a revenue cycle financial representative.