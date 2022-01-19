10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Alia Paavola - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Baptist Health System (Louisville, Ky.) seeks a lead revenue integrity specialist.

2. CentraCare (St. Cloud, Minn.) seeks a patient financial services manager.

3. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks a revenue integrity specialist. 

4. CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.) seeks a revenue integrity liaison. 

5. Duke Health (Durham, N.C.) seeks a hospital billing and collections manager. 

6. Nemours Children's Health (Orlando, Fla.) seeks a senior director of coding and billing.

7. Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a charge capture coordinator.

8. University of California Davis Health (Sacramento) seeks a senior access representative.

9. Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a revenue integrity representative. 

10. WellSpan Health (York, Pa.) seeks a senior director of revenue cycle, hospital billing. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars