10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

2. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.) seeks a hospital insurance collections manager.

3. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a patient access manager.

4. Johnson Memorial Health (Franklin, Ind.) seeks a revenue cycle director.

5. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a patient access supervisor.

6. Logan Health (Kalispell, Mont.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a senior director of revenue integrity.

8. RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.) seeks a director of operations and revenue cycle.

9. Savoy Medical Center (Mamou, La.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

10. Swedish Health Services (Seattle) seeks a charge capture/revenue integrity coordinator.