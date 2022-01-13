10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.
2. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.) seeks a hospital insurance collections manager.
3. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a patient access manager.
4. Johnson Memorial Health (Franklin, Ind.) seeks a revenue cycle director.
5. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a patient access supervisor.
6. Logan Health (Kalispell, Mont.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle.
7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a senior director of revenue integrity.
8. RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.) seeks a director of operations and revenue cycle.
9. Savoy Medical Center (Mamou, La.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.
10. Swedish Health Services (Seattle) seeks a charge capture/revenue integrity coordinator.