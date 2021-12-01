10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a revenue recovery supervisor.

2. Billings (Mont.) Clinic seeks a revenue cycle technology coordinator.

3. Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.) seeks a revenue cycle professional billing director.

4. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

5. Cleveland Clinic seeks a revenue cycle department manager

6. Houston Methodist seeks a billing supervisor.

7. MaineHealth (Portland) seeks a patient financial services, hospital billing manager.

8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a revenue cycle provider liaison.

9. TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna, Tenn.) seeks a patient financial services director.

10. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a revenue cycle correspondence and complaint resolution manager.