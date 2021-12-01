10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.
1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a revenue recovery supervisor.
2. Billings (Mont.) Clinic seeks a revenue cycle technology coordinator.
3. Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.) seeks a revenue cycle professional billing director.
4. Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a revenue integrity manager.
5. Cleveland Clinic seeks a revenue cycle department manager
6. Houston Methodist seeks a billing supervisor.
7. MaineHealth (Portland) seeks a patient financial services, hospital billing manager.
8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a revenue cycle provider liaison.
9. TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna, Tenn.) seeks a patient financial services director.
10. WellStar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a revenue cycle correspondence and complaint resolution manager.