10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites recruiting job seekers.
1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a patient accounts manager.
2. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) seeks a coding supervisor.
3. Humboldt General Hospital (Winnemucca, Nev.) seeks a billing, refunds and adjustments representative.
4. McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.) seeks a coding manager.
5. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.) seeks a patient access director.
6. North Memorial Healthcare (Robbinsdale, Minn.) seeks a revenue cycle supervisor of hospital billing.
7. Overland Park (Kan.) Medical Center seeks a patient financial counselor.
8. Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a patient financial specialist.
9. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a billing/recovery specialist.
10. The University of Chicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle training and development supervisor.