10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites recruiting job seekers.

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a patient accounts manager.

2. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Burlington, Mass.) seeks a coding supervisor.

3. Humboldt General Hospital (Winnemucca, Nev.) seeks a billing, refunds and adjustments representative.

4. McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.) seeks a coding manager.

5. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.) seeks a patient access director.

6. North Memorial Healthcare (Robbinsdale, Minn.) seeks a revenue cycle supervisor of hospital billing.

7. Overland Park (Kan.) Medical Center seeks a patient financial counselor.

8. Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a patient financial specialist.

9. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a billing/recovery specialist.

10. The University of Chicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle training and development supervisor.