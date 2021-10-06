10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

1. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.) seeks a revenue cycle operations manager.

2. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) seeks a hospital billing and single billing office manager.

3. Halifax Hospital Medical Center (Daytona Beach, Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle director.

4. Houston Methodist seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.

5. NYU Langone Health (New York City) seeks an assistant director of revenue management.

6. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

7. UC Health (Aurora, Colo.) seeks an Epic hospital billing and claims analyst.

8. UC San Diego Health seeks a chief revenue cycle officer.

9. UPMC Western Maryland (Cumberland) seeks a revenue cycle coding manager.

10. Quorum Health (Brentwood, Tenn.) seeks a coding manager.