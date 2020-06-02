10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.)

3. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)

4. Greene County Medical Center (Jefferson, Iowa)

5. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

6. MountainView Regional Medical Center (Las Cruces, N.M.)

7. Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center, Kan.)

8. Valley Regional Medical Center (Brownsville, Texas)

9. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital

10. West Park Hospital (Cody, Wyo.)

