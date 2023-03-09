10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Lincoln Prairie Behavioral Health Center (Springfield, Ill.)

2. Mary Rutan Hospital (Bellefontaine, Ohio)

3. Magruder Hospital (Port Clinton, Ohio

4. McLaren Macomb (Troy, Mich.

5. Saline Memorial Hospital (Brenton, Ark.)

6. Canyon Vista Medical Center (Sierra Vista, Ariz.)

7. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

8. Mercy Regional Medical Center (Ville Platte, La.)

9. St. David's South Austin (Texas) Medical Center

10. North Valley Hospital District (Tonasket, Wash.)