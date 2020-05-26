10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cameron Memorial Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Community Medical Center (Falls City, Neb.)

3. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

4. Glenwood Regional Medical Center (West Monroe, La.)

5. Harlan County Health System (Alma, Neb.)

6. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

7. Memorial Regional Hospital South (Hollywood, Fla.)

8. Perry County Health System (Perryville, Mo.)

9. Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (Texas)

10. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital

