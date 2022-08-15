10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center-JFL (Christiansted, Virgin Islands)

  2. Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska)

  3. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique, Mich.)

  4. Willapa Harbor Hospital (South Bend, Wash.) 

  5. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  6. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)

  7. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

  8. Sweetwater (Tenn.) Hospital Association

  9. Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa)

  10. Firelands Regional Medical Center (Sandusky, Ohio)

