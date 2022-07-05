10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Hayley DeSilva -

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center - JFL (Christiansted, Va.)
  2. Bay Area Hospital (Reedsport, Ore.)
  3. Neuropsychiatric Hospitals (Crown Point, Ind.)
  4. Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center 
  5. Northwest Health Porter  (Valparaiso, Ind.)
  6. Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)
  7. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)
  8. Community First Medical Center (Chicago)
  9. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center 
  10. Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.)

 

