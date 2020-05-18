10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Coffeyville (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

3. Community Medical Center (Missoula, Mont.)

4. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

5. HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

6. Logan Memorial Hospital (Russellville, Ky.)

7. Lovelace Regional Hospital (Roswell, N.M.)

8. Perry County Health System (Perryville, Mo.)

9. Saline Memorial Hospital (Benton, Ark.)

10. Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (Texas)

