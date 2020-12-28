10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cheshire Medical Center (Keene, N.H.)

2. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

3. DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

4. Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.)

5. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago)

6. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

7. Pike County Memorial Hospital (Louisiana, Mo.)

8. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

9. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

10. Wagoner (Okla.) Community Hospital



