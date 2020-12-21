10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. Cheshire Medical Center (Keene, N.H.)

4. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

5. Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.)

6. La Paz Regional Hospital (Parker, Ariz.)

7. Moab (Utah) Regional Hospital

8. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

9. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

10. Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana, Texas)

