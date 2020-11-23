10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)

4. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

5. Harris Health System (Houston)

6. Marquis Health Systems (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

7. Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie, Pa.)

8. Moab (Utah) Regional Hospital

9. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago)

10. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

More articles on healthcare finance:

32 hospitals have filed for bankruptcy this year

Houston physician sentenced to prison for $17M billing fraud

Chinese billionaire sells $41M worth of CHS stock

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.