10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Aurora Santa Rosa (Calif.) Hospital

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

4. Grant Memorial Hospital (Petersburg, W.Va.)

5. Harris Health System (Houston)

6. Jefferson Healthcare (Port Townsend, Wash.)

7. Marquis Health Systems (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

8. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

9. Sierra Vista Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)

10. St. Mary's Medical Center (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

