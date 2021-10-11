10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)



2. East Hill Medical Center (Auburn, N.Y.)

3. Holdenville (Okla.) General Hospital

4. Kingman (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center

5. La Paz Regional Hospital (Parker, Ariz.)

6. McPherson (Kan.) Hospital

7. Ruby Valley Medical Center (Helena, Mont.)

8. Springhill (La.) Medical Center

9. Wake Forest Baptist Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)



10. Winneshiek Medical Center (Decorah, Iowa)