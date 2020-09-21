10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

2. Byrd Regional Hospital (Leesville, La.)

3. Central Montana Medical Center (Lewistown)

4. City Hospital at White Rock (Dallas)

5. La Paz General Hospital (Parker, Ariz.)

6. Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center

7. Northeast Regional Medical Center (Kirksville, Mo.)

8. Palo Pinto General Hospital (Mineral Wells, Texas)

9. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital

10. Wellstone Regional Hospital (Jeffersonville, Ind.)





