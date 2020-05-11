10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Cedar Springs Hospital (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

3. Coffeyville (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

4. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

5. Doctors Memorial Hospital (Bonifay, Fla.)

6. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

7. Magee (Miss.) General Hospital

8. Perry County Health System (Perryville, Mo.)

9. Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (Mishawaka, Ind.)

10. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital



