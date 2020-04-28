10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital

2. Bellville (Texas) Medical Center

3. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

4. Coffeyville (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

5. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

6. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

7. Perry County Health System (Perryville, Mo.)

8. Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital

9. Warren (Pa.) General Hospital

10. Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital



