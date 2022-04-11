10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

2. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

3. Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital

4. Helen Newberry Joy Hospital (Newberry, Mich.)

5. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

6. Minden (La.) Medical Center

7. Pampa (Texas) Regional Medical Center

8. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City, Ind.)

9. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)

10. Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center