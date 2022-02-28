10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Centennial Peaks Hospital (Louisville, Colo.)

2. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

3. DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)

4. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.)

5. Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Oak Bluffs, Mass.)

6. Parkland Medical Center (Derry, N.H.)

7. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

8. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.)

9. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)



10. Sierra Vista Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)