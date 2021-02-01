10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

2. Cook County Health & Hospitals System (Chicago)

3. Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (Ronceverte, W.Va.)

4. Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.)

5. Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital

6. Lower Umpqua Hospital District (Reedsport, Ore.)

7. Northwestern Medical Center (Saint Albans, Vt.)

8. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

9. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

10. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

